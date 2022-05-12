12.05.2022 08:00:15

VK Company: Change to the Board of Directors

12-May-2022
VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as VK or the Company) today announces that Dmitry Grishin has resigned as Chairman and Non-Executive Director of VK on 11 May 2022.

 

Commenting on the change Vladimir Kirienko, CEO (Russia) of VK, said:

 

We are grateful to Dmitry Grishin for his invaluable contribution to VK throughout the Companys history. His day-to-day efforts in various roles provided for VKs transformation to one of the local industry leaders and one of the largest domestic digital ecosystems. We wish Dmitry the best of luck in all his future endeavors.

 

The Company will announce the appointment of the new Chairman of the Board as soon as possible.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich
Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434
E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

 

Press

Alina Fedorova
Mobile: +7 916 238 1297
E-mail: alina.fedorova@vk.team 

 

 

About VK

 

VK develops the ecosystem helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use the ecosystem services.

 

The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services (via Youla), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), get a ride (with Citydrive), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.

 

The VK ecosystem features a number of shared elements bringing the services together. Users can sign in to different services with a single VK ID account, pay and earn cash back with the VK Pay platform, get discounts and deals with VK Combo, access their favorite services via the VK Mini Apps platform and the Marusya voice assistant can help with any task.

 

The company offers enterprises to employ its dynamic ecosystem to digitize their business processes, providing a range of solutions from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

 
