|
28.06.2022 15:00:08
VK Company: Change to the Board of Directors
|
VK Company (VKCO)
28 June, 2022
VK Company Limited: Change to the Board of Directors
VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as VK or the Company) announces change to the Board of Directors and appointment of a new Executive director.
Anton Malginov has joined the Board of Directors of VK: he has taken over the position of Executive director.
Anton Malginov has been the Head of Legal department at VK since 2010. As Executive director, he replaced Vladimir Gabrielyan.
For further information please contact:
Investors
Tatiana Volochkovich
Press
Sergey Makarov
About VK
VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia, its products helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services, order food and grocery delivery and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.
|ISIN:
|US5603172082
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|VKCO
|LEI Code:
|2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|171209
|EQS News ID:
|1385633
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu mail.ru Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
15:00
|VK Company: Change to the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
24.05.22
|VK Company: Appointment of a Chairman of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
12.05.22
|VK Company: Change to the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|VK has reached an agreement in principle to acquire Yandex News and Yandex Zen (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|VK Company: Invitation to contact the company in relation to its Convertible Bonds (EQS Group)
|
01.04.22
|VK Company: Comment on Interest Payment under Convertible Bonds (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|VK Company: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|VK Company: VK's Board of Directors Strengthened by Scientific Community Members (EQS Group)