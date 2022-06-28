VK Company: Change to the Board of Directors

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 15:00:08

28-Jun-2022 / 16:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

28 June, 2022 

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as VK or the Company) announces change to the Board of Directors and appointment of a new Executive director.

Anton Malginov has joined the Board of Directors of VK: he has taken over the position of Executive director.

Anton Malginov has been the Head of Legal department at VK since 2010. As Executive director, he replaced Vladimir Gabrielyan.

About VK

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia, its products helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services, order food and grocery delivery and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.
