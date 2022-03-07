VK Company: Changes to the Board of Directors and Management

7 March, 2022

VK COMPANY LIMITED

Changes to the Board of Directors and Management

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as "VK" or "the Company"), one of the largest Internet companies in the Russian-speaking Internet market, today announces that Jaco Van Der Merwe, Charles Searle and Mark Remon Sorour have resigned as Non-executive members of the Board of Directors of VK on 4 March 2022, with Jan Bune and Sang Hun Kim stepping down as Independent Directors on 7 March 2022.

Additionally, Matthew Hammond will step down as Managing Director and as Chief Financial Officer of VK Company Limited. Matthew will help with transition of his responsibilities.

Commenting on the changes Vladimir Kirienko, CEO (Russia) of VK, said:

"We are grateful to Jaco Van Der Merwe, Charles Searle, Mark Remon Sorour, Jan Bune, Sang Hun Kim and Matthew Hammond for all their valuable contributions throughout the years. VK continues business as usual. The Company will announce new appointments as soon as possible."

Commenting on the changes Matthew Hammond, Managing Director and CFO, said:

"Having been involved with the company since before the IPO I am very proud of the enormous growth and success it has had thus far. I would like to thank the board members and the professional and dedicated team at VK who it has been a pleasure to work with and who have been driving the ongoing success of the company. I would also like to thank all our shareholders for their ongoing support."

About VK

VK develops the ecosystem helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use the ecosystem services.

The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services, browse jobs and hire talent (via Youla and VK Jobs), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), get a ride (with Citymobil and Citydrive), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.

The VK ecosystem features a number of shared elements bringing the services together. Users can sign in to different services with a single VK ID account, pay and earn cash back with the VK Pay platform, get discounts and deals with VK Combo, access their favorite services via the VK Mini Apps platform - and the Marusya voice assistant can help with any task.

The company offers enterprises to employ its dynamic ecosystem to digitize their business processes, providing a range of solutions from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.