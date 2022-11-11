11.11.2022 18:00:04

VK Company: Director/Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)/Person Closely Associated (PCA) Shareholding

VK Company (VKCO)
11-Nov-2022 / 20:00 MSK
11 November 2022. VK Company Limited (LSE: VKCO; hereinafter referred as the Company or the Group) makes a notification below in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by PDMR:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Singularity Lab JSC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PCA of PDMR, Alexander Ayvazov

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VK Company Limited

b)

LEI

2138009IXUP41SPL5B50

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 

Ordinary shares of US$0.000005 par value each (Ordinary Shares)

Identification code

N.A.

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUR 404.6

61,528,857

 

d)

Aggregated information:

 

N.A. single transaction

 

e)

Date of the transaction

10 November 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

For further information please contact:

 

VK PR team

pr@vk.team

VK IR team

ir@vk.team

 

 

About VK

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia. Its products help millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

 
ISIN: US5603172082
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: VKCO
LEI Code: 2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
Sequence No.: 200520
EQS News ID: 1485949

 
