11.11.2022 18:00:04
VK Company: Director/Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)/Person Closely Associated (PCA) Shareholding
11 November 2022. VK Company Limited (LSE: VKCO; hereinafter referred as the Company or the Group) makes a notification below in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by PDMR:
About VK
VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia. Its products help millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.
|ISIN:
|US5603172082
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|VKCO
|LEI Code:
|2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
|Sequence No.:
|200520
|EQS News ID:
|1485949
