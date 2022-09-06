Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.09.2022 18:15:03

Notice of Appointments

VK Company (VKCO)
VK Company: Notice of Appointments

06-Sep-2022 / 19:15 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

6 September, 2022

 

VK COMPANY LIMITED

 

Notice of Appointments

 

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO) announces the following appointments due to the departure of Matthew Hammond from the position of Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of VK Company Limited:

 

  • Elena Azarenko as Managing Director of VK Company Limited. Elena joined the Company in 2011 and until now has held positions of Deputy Managing Director as well as corporate secretary of VK Company Limited; and

 

  • Svetlana Boryslavskaya as Chief Financial Officer of VK Company Limited. Svetlana joined the Company in 2009. Since 2018, she has been the Head of Cooperation with Controlling Shareholders and Corporate Accounting in the Groups finance division.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich
Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434
E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

 

Press

Sergey Makarov
Mobile: +7 926 818 9589
E-mail: se.makarov@vk.team 

 

About VK

 

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia, its products helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services, order food and grocery delivery and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

 




