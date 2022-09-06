|
VK Company: Notice of Appointments
VK COMPANY LIMITED
Notice of Appointments
VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO) announces the following appointments due to the departure of Matthew Hammond from the position of Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of VK Company Limited:
About VK
VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia, its products helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services, order food and grocery delivery and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.
