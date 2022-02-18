|
18.02.2022 08:00:25
VK Company: Notification of FY 2021 Results and Conference Call
|
VK Company (VKCO)
18 February, 2022
VK COMPANY LIMITED
Notification of FY 2021 Results and Conference Call
VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as "VK" or "the Company"), one of the largest Internet companies in the Russian-speaking Internet market, will release its audited results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 ending 31st December 2021, before market opens, on Thursday 3rd March 2022.
The management team will host an analyst and investor conference call and webcast at 16.00 Moscow time (13.00 London, 8.00 New York) on the same day, including a Question and Answer session.
Conference call details:
Date: Thursday, March 3
Time: 16:00 (Moscow), 13:00 (London), 8:00 (New York)
Dial-in Numbers (recommended option to be able to ask questions*):
From the UK/International: +44 (0) 330 336 9601 (local access) / 0800 279 6877 (toll free)
From the US: +1 646 828 8073 (local access) / 800 289 0720 (toll free)
Confirmation Codes:
2449422 (English, recommended) - will be the main language of the call
1344067 (Russian, optional)
Webcast (recommended option to be able to listen and view related slides):
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/vk20220303/en
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/vk20220303/ru
*We recommend participants to dial at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.
Replay:
Following the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the website of VK at https://vk.company/en/investors/materials/
For further information please contact:
Investors
Tatiana Volochkovich
Press
Alina Fedorova
About VK
VK develops the ecosystem helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use the ecosystem services.
The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services, browse jobs and hire talent (via Youla and VK Jobs), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), get a ride (with Citymobil and Citydrive), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.
The VK ecosystem features a number of shared elements bringing the services together. Users can sign in to different services with a single VK ID account, pay and earn cash back with the VK Pay platform, get discounts and deals with VK Combo, access their favorite services via the VK Mini Apps platform - and the Marusya voice assistant can help with any task.
The company offers enterprises to employ its dynamic ecosystem to digitize their business processes, providing a range of solutions from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.
|ISIN:
|US5603172082
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|VKCO
|LEI Code:
|2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
|Sequence No.:
|143807
|EQS News ID:
|1282595
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu mail.ru Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.02.22
|VK Company: Notification of FY 2021 Results and Conference Call (EQS Group)
|
16.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: mailru öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.01.22
|VK Company: Changes to the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
26.10.21
|Ausblick: mailru legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: mailru öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: mailru präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: mailru informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.21
|Ausblick: mailru mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu mail.ru Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|mail.ru Ltd.
|6,80
|0,74%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krise und Zinswende belasten: US-Börsen schließen leichter -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX taucht letztendlich ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag mit rotem Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex tauchte in die Verlustzone ab. Vor dem Wochenende hielten sich Anleger in den USA zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.