VK Company: Statement of VK

November 10, 2022

Statement of VK

VK announces that Prosus ceases to be shareholder of the Company by way of renouncement of its shares to the Company for nil consideration.

VK sold the acquired treasury shares to the management team at market price. The deal value amounted to 24.8 billion rubles. JSC Singularity Lab, company of the management team, will support the new long-term management motivation program of VK, which is aimed at active development of the company's strategic priorities.

The CEO of Singularity Lab is Alexander Ayvazov, VK Senior Vice President for Investment and Business Development.

