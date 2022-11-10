|
10.11.2022 13:00:10
VK Company: Statement of VK

VK Company (VKCO)
November 10, 2022
Statement of VK
VK announces that Prosus ceases to be shareholder of the Company by way of renouncement of its shares to the Company for nil consideration.
VK sold the acquired treasury shares to the management team at market price. The deal value amounted to 24.8 billion rubles. JSC Singularity Lab, company of the management team, will support the new long-term management motivation program of VK, which is aimed at active development of the company's strategic priorities.
The CEO of Singularity Lab is Alexander Ayvazov, VK Senior Vice President for Investment and Business Development.
For further information please contact:
VK PR team
VK IR team
VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia. Its products help millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.


