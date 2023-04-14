VK Company (VKCO)

VK Company: VK announces coupon payments



14-Apr-2023 / 14:00 MSK

VK announces coupon payments

April 14, 2023. VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred to as VK or the Company) announces that it has fulfilled obligations to holders of VK's Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds ISIN XS2239639433 (the Bonds), whose rights are recorded by Russian securities depositories, on paying coupon payments due October 1, 2022 and April 1, 2023.

Coupon payments in Rubles at the Bank of Russia's exchange rate as at the coupon due date were transferred to the National Settlement Depository (NSD) for further transfer to the NSD's depositors and Russian securities depositories, the list of which had been determined at the close of business day March 31, 2023.

For further information please contact

VK PR team

pr@vk.team

VK IR team

ir@vk.team

About VK

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia. Its products help millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services and fulfill a wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.