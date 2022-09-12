VK Company (VKCO)

VK completes the acquisition of Zen and News



12-Sep-2022 / 12:30 MSK

September 12, 2022. VK has completed the acquisition of Zen and News content platforms from Yandex. Simultaneously, the company sold to Yandex 100% stake in the food and grocery delivery service Delivery Club, which VK obtained from O2O Holding in September.

The deals were closed after getting the necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities. Zen and News results will be consolidated into the VK accounts as part of the Q3 2022 financial reporting.

VK has now received the rights to technologies and identity of Zen and News services and is registering the transfer of rights to the Zen trademark. The services will retain the interface familiar to users and will be available on the dzen.ru portal, which will also feature Yandex search bar and weather. Services will retain own teams and will be led by their current management. Zen will also retain the current monetization instruments for content creators and will be available on the web version and mobile app.

