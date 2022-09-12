|
12.09.2022 11:30:10
VK completes the acquisition of Zen and News
|
VK Company (VKCO)
VK completes the acquisition of Zen and News
September 12, 2022. VK has completed the acquisition of Zen and News content platforms from Yandex. Simultaneously, the company sold to Yandex 100% stake in the food and grocery delivery service Delivery Club, which VK obtained from O2O Holding in September.
The deals were closed after getting the necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities. Zen and News results will be consolidated into the VK accounts as part of the Q3 2022 financial reporting.
VK has now received the rights to technologies and identity of Zen and News services and is registering the transfer of rights to the Zen trademark. The services will retain the interface familiar to users and will be available on the dzen.ru portal, which will also feature Yandex search bar and weather. Services will retain own teams and will be led by their current management. Zen will also retain the current monetization instruments for content creators and will be available on the web version and mobile app.
For further information please contact:
Investors
Tatiana Volochkovich
Press
Sergey Makarov
About VK
VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia, its products helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.
|ISIN:
|US5603172082
|Category Code:
|ACQ
|TIDM:
|VKCO
|LEI Code:
|2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
|Sequence No.:
|187434
|EQS News ID:
|1440177
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu mail.ru Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
11:30
|VK completes the acquisition of Zen and News (EQS Group)
|
06.09.22
|VK Company: Notice of Appointments (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22
|VK invites holders of its Convertible Bonds to contact its advisors regarding a Ruble denominated purchase offer (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|VK acquires Zen and News (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|VK to acquire 100% of Delivery Club and exit the O2O Holding joint venture (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|VK Company: VK publishes ESG report for 2021 (EQS Group)
|
28.06.22
|VK Company: Change to the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
24.05.22
|VK Company: Appointment of a Chairman of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)