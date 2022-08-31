31 August, 2022

VK COMPANY LIMITED

VK invites holders of its Convertible Bonds to contact its advisors regarding a Ruble denominated purchase offer

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO) invites the remaining holders of its USD 400mn 1.625 per cent. Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds, due 2025, (the Bonds) who hold the Bonds through the National Settlement Depositary (NSD) to contact the Companys financial advisors regarding the ongoing purchase of the Bonds via email at VKbondholders@aspringcap.com.

Having already launched the Ruble-based buyout process for those who hold the Bonds through NSD, the Company announces that 58% of outstanding NSD-held Bonds have been purchased to date through individually negotiated transactions. VK intends to continue the buyback of Bonds held through NSD.

The issues and the procedures around the restructuring of Bonds sitting within the International Clearing systems continue to be actively reviewed. The Company recommends to such holders to also be in close contact with its financial advisors on possible next steps.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich

Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434

E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

Press

Sergey Makarov

Mobile: +7 926 818 9589

E-mail: se.makarov@vk.team

About VK

VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia, its products helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services, order food and grocery delivery and fulfill wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

Not for release, publication or distribution in the United States, Australia (other than persons in Australia to whom an offer of securities may be made without a disclosure document in accordance with Chapter 6D of the Australian Corporations Act (Cth) 2001), Canada, Japan, Russian Federation (other than persons being qualified investors in accordance with Article 51.2 of the Federal Law No. 39-FZ On the Securities Market dated 22 April 1996, as amended), South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution would be prohibited by applicable law.

Some of the information in these materials may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliates. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as expect, believe, anticipate, estimate, intend, "will", could, may or might the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company, its subsidiaries and affiliates wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may and often do differ materially. The Company, its subsidiaries and affiliates do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Companys current view with respect to future events and many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliates and their operations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.