|
27.04.2023 08:00:20
VK releases FY 2022 Annual Report
|
VK Company (VKCO)
VK releases FY 2022 Annual Report
April 27, 2023. VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, VK or the Company) announces the publication of its Annual report ended December 31, 2022.
The Companys Annual year report has been submitted to the UKs Federal Conduct Authority through the National Storage Mechanism and will be available via this link. The report is also available on VKs corporate website and on the website of the Interfax Corporate Information Disclosure Center.
For further information please contact:
VK IR team
About VK
VK is Russias largest technological company. VK products and services help millions of people with their daily online needs, with an audience of more than 90% of Russian-speaking internet users. VK projects enable communication, playing games, developing professional skills, listening to music, watching and filming videos, buying and selling goods and services, among other tasks. The company is also developing a range of products and services in business process digitalization, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US5603172082
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|VKCO
|LEI Code:
|2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
|Sequence No.:
|239837
|News ID:
|1618365
|End of Announcement
|EquityStory RS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu mail.ru Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.23
|Statement of VK on regulatory news disclosure (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|VK releases FY 2022 Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|VK Company: VK announces coupon payments (EQS Group)
|
20.02.23
|VK to acquire 100% in Uchi.ru, an educational platform for school students (EQS Group)
|
14.02.23
|VKs Board of Directors approves potential re-domiciliation to the Russian Federation (EQS Group)
|
19.12.22
|VK to acquire Medium Quality Production (EQS Group)
|
11.11.22
|VK Company: Director/Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)/Person Closely Associated (PCA) Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
10.11.22
|VK Company: Statement of VK (EQS Group)