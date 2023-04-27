VK Company (VKCO)

VK releases FY 2022 Annual Report



27-Apr-2023 / 09:00 MSK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VK releases FY 2022 Annual Report

April 27, 2023. VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, VK or the Company) announces the publication of its Annual report ended December 31, 2022.

The Companys Annual year report has been submitted to the UKs Federal Conduct Authority through the National Storage Mechanism and will be available via this link. The report is also available on VKs corporate website and on the website of the Interfax Corporate Information Disclosure Center.

For further information please contact:

VK IR team

ir@vk.team

About VK

VK is Russias largest technological company. VK products and services help millions of people with their daily online needs, with an audience of more than 90% of Russian-speaking internet users. VK projects enable communication, playing games, developing professional skills, listening to music, watching and filming videos, buying and selling goods and services, among other tasks. The company is also developing a range of products and services in business process digitalization, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.