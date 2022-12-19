VK to acquire Medium Quality Production

|
December 19, 2022. VK announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 51% of the shares of Medium Quality Production LLC, a leading digital video content production business in the CIS.
The deal will allow VK to strengthen its position on the video content market through exclusive shows and collaborative projects produced exclusively for the VK Video, VK Clips and other VK media platforms.
Medium Quality Production produces What Happened Next?, Roast Battle, I Know Myself, Blitz-Creek, Big Russian Boss Show, the series Inside Lapenko, The Freaking Good Show, The Call and other shows.
VK is one of the largest technology companies in Russia. Its products help millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use VK services, which enable people to keep in touch, play video games, master new skills, listen to music, watch and create video content, buy and offer goods and services and fulfill a wide range of other needs. The company provides a number of solutions for digitizing business processes, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.
