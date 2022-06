Vladimir Putin Has Been Rumored To Be Dead Or Dying 10 Times In Past 20 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Rumors about the declining health of the Russian President Vladimir Putin gained steam in February this year after multiple videos of him appearing to tremble and fidget in public surfaced on the internet.But long before the idea of invading Ukraine even unfolded, the Russian President's ill health debates had already been surfacing.According to previous media reports, some of the rumors even date back more than two decades. During the early days of Putin's presidency, there were endless stories of him being severely ill.Later in 2003, new reports emerged after the Russian magazine Kommersant-Vlast published a photo of Putin in an oversize suit, which suggested that he was suffering from eczema on his leg – a condition that makes your skin red and itchy.In 2005, The Atlantic magazine published a hypothesis from Brenda Connors, a research assistant at the Department of Strategic Studies at the Naval War College in Newport. Connors, a "motion analyst," told the magazine that Putin's "right arm and leg practically do not work, which indicates the consequences of either a stroke or suffered in childhood trauma or illness." She derived this after watching a tape of Putin's first inauguration.