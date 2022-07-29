VM-Fi's Ground-breaking Real-Time Translation Technology To Make Global Debut at TTA Pavilion

Backed by 5G and AI technology, the highly-scalable speech-to-speech translation turnkey solution reduces the MICE industry's dependence on costly interpreters and radio technology.

TAIPEI, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwanese software developer VM-Fi will debut its groundbreaking real-time translating solution – Smart 5G Blazing Fast AI Speech Translation System – on the global stage at CES 2022 from Jan 5-8, 2022. VM-Fi provides turnkey 5G real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled simultaneous interpretation with wireless broadcasting to up to hundreds of personal smart devices. VM-Fi will be showcasing its technology at CES 2022.

The VM-Fi Smart 5G Blazing Fast AI Speech Translation System, which has been proven and used successfully in multiple MICE (meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions) and tourism settings in Taiwan, received global recognition in November when VM-Fi beat out 1,800 submissions to be named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Cities product category.

"This recognition from CES underscores how groundbreaking our Smart 5G Blazing Fast AI Speech Translation System and encourages VM-Fi to continue on our mission to weave the future of smart city living by freeing the world of language barriers. As a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, VM-Fi's growth will be testament to the increasingly global, barrier-free 5G era of connectivity," said Maxwell Peng, CEO of VM-Fi.

Effective AI translation technology for MICE events

As the MICE industry recovers post-pandemic and moves to hybrid (in-person and digital) events, the need for real-time translation will take centre stage again. Onsite, simultaneous interpreters are incredibly expensive, taking into account setting up the interpreter's booth, audio system, and receiving radio booth.

The traditional way of running MICE and tourism events also eats up a massive amount of time, given that human interpreters are only able to translate a single sentence at a time. Both these time and cost barriers keep small businesses from competing on a level playing field with larger industry organizers.

VM-Fi's Smart 5G Blazing Fast AI Speech Translation System changes the game, enabling businesses to reduce their dependence on human interpreters while simultaneously realizing cost and time savings of up to 3x. Using Qualcomm 5G technology and an in-house AI algorithm, VM-Fi delivers real-time human-like voice translation within a single-device turnkey solution that can broadcast up to hundreds of smart devices at your venue within 10 minutes of setting up via both 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

"We've seen first-hand how VM-Fi Smart 5G Blazing Fast AI Speech Translation System has been able to alleviate communication difficulties with international teachings, sightseeing tours, and even international business meetings," Peng explained.

Supported by Qualcomm, 5G technology applied to VM-Fi

In 2020, VM-Fi was shortlisted in the "Qualcomm Innovate in Taiwan Challenge 2020" and became a member of Qualcomm's global startup ecosystem. 5G technology then was applied to VM-Fi's one-to-many translation system. In 2021, through working with Qualcomm's 5G ecosystem and equipment companies, VM-Fi expanded its footprints in the global market. "As the world's leading wireless technology innovator, Qualcomm is committed to helping partners enrich their services through wireless technology. I am very pleased to see that VM-Fi enhanced its product competitiveness, expanded into the global market, and shined on the stage of CES," said ST Liew, Vice President, QUALCOMM CDMA Technologies Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd., and President, Qualcomm Taiwan and South East Asia. "During the era of 2G, 3G, and 4G, the wireless application field was dominated by consumer smart phones and other smart devices, but with the 5G generation this instrument is just one of many branching points. More importantly, using AI and cloud services through 5G can create new intelligent services whether it be on smart devices, wireless transmissions, or other applications."

VM-Fi technology a success at "Meet Taipei"

At "Meet Taipei", which took place at one of Taiwan's largest 5G-enabled exhibition halls in mid-November, VM-Fi showcased the capabilities of its Smart 5G Blazing Fast AI Speech Translation System and transmitted the translated speech instantly transmitted to each of the 200 attendees' personal smartphones, instantly breaking language barriers.

For those who are unable to attend CES 2022 in person, VM-Fi will be conducting a live online demo via Zoom on Jan 3-8, 2022 every night from 9PM to 10PM Pacific Standard Time (PST). Simply join using this Zoom Meeting ID: 881 7916 7283.

About VM-Fi

VM-Fi is dedicated to solving the problems of simultaneous interpreting services. The answer is VM-Fi, Smart 5G Blazing Fast AI Speech Translation System. VM-Fi is using 5G and AI to deliver real-time speech translation from one device turnkey solution, with the scalability to broadcast to as many as hundreds of smart devices within 10 minutes.

Smart 5G Blazing Fast AI Speech Translation System has won the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree and the ResorTECH 2020 Grand Prix Award (Japan). VM-Fi also successfully tendered for contracts awarded by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (SME Public Procurement) from 2020 to 2023.

