10.08.2021 02:23:00

VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. (TSX: VMH.U) (TSX: VMH.WT.U) ("VMH") is reporting its financial results as of June 30, 2021 and for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021. VMH's unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under VMH's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About VM Hotel Acquisition Corp.
VM Hotel is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a qualifying acquisition within a specified period of time.

SOURCE VM Hotel Acquisition Corp

