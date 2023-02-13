Vmade Launched Cooperation with Fulgent Life to Build a Cross-Border SaaS and Payment Integration Solution for Private Growth

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across multiple industries, today announced that its strategic partner Vmade Tech PTE. LTD ("Vmade") has launched cooperation with Fulgent Life INC( "Fulgent Life"). Vmade will build an independent overseas development platform for Fulgent Life, expand its overseas market development, and provide a closed loop of business growth solutions from station establishment, product sales, customer transformation and cross-border payment. At the same time, Vmade and Fulgent Life will promote Sober Rush jointly, which is aim to achieve US$50 million of GMV in 2023.

Sober Rush is jointly developed by Guangdong Haihe Bio-pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Fulgent Life and the biological laboratory of the University of California, Los Angeles, a top biological laboratory in the United States. The Sober Rush Rubik's cube product technology was successfully approved in the United States in June 2022. In June 2022, it received a 20-year invention and innovation U.S. patent and an international PCT invention patent. In May 2022, it also received a Chinese invention patent. It is clearly stated in the Chinese patent abstract that Sober Rush wine Rubik's cube product treats and prevents hangover, acute alcoholic liver injury, and help the liver recover from liver function damage caused by alcohol and other substances.

Vmade is a partner of WeTrade Group, which authorizes Vmade to implement the commercial application of WTPay technology in the world. Vmade can quickly respond to customer needs, not only providing independent site building services for cooperative customers, but also providing integrated cross-border private domain growth solutions for cooperative merchants from multiple dimensions such as global supply chain connection, marketing customer acquisition, customer transformation, compliance management, and cross-border payment.

WTPay is a cross-border financial service platform, which provides the fastest T+0 cross-border trade supply chain fund collection service for cross-border shipping enterprises. WTPay connects resources in more than 100 countries and eight mainstream currencies, and establishes cooperative alliances with more than 15 payment companies around the world to help customers quickly carry out global collection and payment business. Up to now, WTPay has been promoted and put into trial operation in the United States, Singapore, Australia, the Philippines, Indonesia and other places.

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries. The four business segments of WeTrade Group are YCloud, WTPay, Y-Health and YG.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries to help customers quickly realize global collection and payment business.

Y-Health is the sector focusing on public health business, which engages in developing global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on detection and prevention of epidemic, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and others.

YG is the new energy business segment which mainly provides tools and technical support for the digital new energy industry in the Middle East and Central Asia.

For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vmade-launched-cooperation-with-fulgent-life-to-build-a-cross-border-saas-and-payment-integration-solution-for-private-growth-301744918.html

SOURCE WeTrade Group INC