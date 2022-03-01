|
01.03.2022 20:30:00
VMware adds container runtime protection to Carbon Black security portfolio
VMware is entering the race to secure modern, cloud-native environments by adding container runtime protection to its Carbon Black Container security product, which it launched in April 2021.Defending cloud-native environments at runtime is presenting developers and security professionals with a whole new set of security considerations, leading them beyond just hardening a Kubernetes cluster and into the realms of dynamic vulnerability scanning, identity management, and access controls.To read this article in full, please click here
