VMware Commits to Enabling Future-Ready Workforce to Power Singapore's Innovation Economy

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VMware (NYSE:VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced Getting Future Ready, a pilot training initiative that deepens expertise and specialization in next-generation technologies for the Singapore workforce. The flexible eight-week program is available to VMware customers and partners enrolled to the SGUnited Traineeship program, offering structured learning paths towards emerging Cloud Native job roles and opportunities. The program is set to benefit tech talents across VMware's expansive partner and customer ecosystem that include organizations such as DBS Bank and M1.

The Getting Future Ready program will offer up to 1,000 traineeship opportunities to Singapore-based companies. Comprising of a mix of instructor-led and self-paced training sessions conducted in-person and online as part of VMware Learning, the program provides trainees with the opportunity to learn and engage with industry specialists through hackathons, hands-on labs and gamification.

At the end of the program, trainees will undergo a capstone certification event where they will be able to apply what they have learnt. Trainees who pass the exam will be awarded industry-recognized certifications such as VMware Certified Technical Associate (VCTA). This new VCTA credential will validate the skills and knowledge required by candidates performing operational tasks within a virtualized infrastructure, in areas across multi-cloud operations, networking, security, and device management.

"The vibrancy and strength of Singapore's innovation economy, along with its deep pool of tech talent, serve as a powerful testament to the country's Smart Nation ambitions," said Adrian Hia, Country Manager, VMware Singapore. "As organizations continue to adapt, respond and accelerate their businesses in this new digital paradigm, VMware is committed to leveraging our industry-leading technologies and expertise to upskill and enable a new generation of tech talents, so they can drive Singapore's economy forward in its next chapter of growth."

Customer/Partner Quotes

"DBS is committed to doing our part to build a strong pipeline of talent in Singapore equipped with the right skills for the new digital economy. We are pleased to now partner VMware in this initiative to equip our people with cloud-native skills. DBS will complement VMware's training with hands on experience in managing DBS' private cloud, from engineering a resilient active-active cloud platform, to automating cloud operations at scale. Cloud skills are highly relevant as DBS powers ahead with our digital transformation journey, and contributes to Singapore's aspiration to be a Smart Nation," said Jimmy Ng, Group Chief Information Officer and Head of Technology & Operations at DBS. The bank has been named World's Best Digital Bank by Euromoney for its industry leadership in leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking.

"Singapore's innovation ecosystem is going through immerse shift in how modern applications are being built, run and managed to meet fast-changing customer demands. Our partnership with VMware underscores our strong commitment to support enterprises on their business innovation journeys. In addition, VMware's training programme will also help to strengthen our competencies, enhancing our ability to tap on cutting-edge technologies to drive greater outcomes for organizations in Singapore," said Manjot Singh Mann, Chief Executive Officer, M1.

