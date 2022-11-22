22.11.2022 22:15:14

VMware Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - VMware Inc. (VMW) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $231 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $398 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $626 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $3.21 billion from $3.19 billion last year.

VMware Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $231 Mln. vs. $398 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.58 -Revenue (Q3): $3.21 Bln vs. $3.19 Bln last year.

