VNET Announces Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"),‎ a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP ("KPMG") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective September 7, 2022, succeeding Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP ("E&Y"), the Company's former independent registered public accounting firm. The change of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm was made after careful consideration and evaluation process and was approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company.

E&Y has served as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm since 2010. On August 16, 2022, the Company notified E&Y of its intention to dismiss E&Y. E&Y's audit reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021 did not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

On September 7, 2022 (the "Dismissal Date"), the Company dismissed E&Y. During each of the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, and in the subsequent interim period through the Dismissal Date, there has been (i) no disagreements (as defined in Item 16F(a)(1)(iv) of Form 20-F and the related instructions thereto) between the Company and E&Y on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of E&Y, would have caused E&Y to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in connection with its reports on the consolidated financial statements for such periods, and (ii) no "reportable events" (as defined in Item 16F(a)(1)(v) of Form 20-F).

During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2021, and in the subsequent interim period prior to the engagement of KPMG on September 7, 2022, neither the Company nor anyone acting on its behalf consulted with KPMG regarding either (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that KPMG concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, audit or financial reporting issue, (ii) any matter that was the subject of a disagreement pursuant to Item 16F(a)(1)(iv) of Form 20-F and the related instructions thereto, or (iii) any reportable event pursuant to Item 16F(a)(1)(v) of Form 20-F.

The Company is working closely with E&Y and KPMG to ensure a seamless transition.

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

