VNET Provides Update on its Status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

BEIJING, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"),‎ a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that the Company is aware of the fact that it was provisionally named by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as a Commission-Identified Issuer under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA") on May 4, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time, following the Company's filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 26, 2022.

The Company understands that the SEC made such identification pursuant to the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder. This indicates that the SEC has determined the Company used a registered public accounting firm as its independent auditor whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the "PCAOB"), to issue the audit opinion for the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the HFCAA, the SEC shall prohibit a company's shares or American depositary shares from being traded on a U.S. national stock exchange or in the over-the-counter trading market in the United States if such company has been identified by the SEC for three consecutive years due to the PCAOB's inability to inspect the registered public accounting firm's working paper related to such company.

VNET has been actively exploring possible solutions to best protect the interest of its stakeholders. The Company will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the U.S.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

