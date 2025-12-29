Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
29.12.2025 17:25:49
VNQ vs. RWR: Broad Real Estate Exposure or a Defined REIT Allocation
Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) stands out for its lower expense ratio, broader mix of holdings, and far greater assets under management compared to State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR), though both funds offer similar income and sector exposure.Both VNQ and RWR aim to provide investors with broad access to U.S. real estate investment trusts (REITs), but they differ in cost structure, portfolio breadth, and liquidity. While RWR focuses strictly on REITs tracked by the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Capped Index, VNQ tracks a wider real estate universe, including some non-REIT property companies, with the intent of mirroring the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.
