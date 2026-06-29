Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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29.06.2026 13:24:02
VNQ vs. SCHH: Which Real Estate ETF Is the Better Buy?
The choice between the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHH) and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:VNQ) comes down to a familiar investing trade-off: lower costs versus higher income.Both exchange-traded funds provide broad exposure to domestic real estate investment trusts -- unique tax-advantaged companies that own and operate income-producing properties ranging from apartment complexes to data centers. While VNQ offers a more seasoned track record and higher current income, SCHH provides a lower-cost entry point into the sector for investors seeking long-term growth.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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