International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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11.05.2026 12:00:02
VNQ vs. VNQI: Vanguard's Domestic and International Real Estate Funds Make a Natural Pair
Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:VNQ) offers a concentrated portfolio of domestic REITs, while Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) provides broader international diversification and a higher trailing yield.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) provide income and growth potential, but geographic concentration can shift a portfolio’s risk profile significantly. While both funds originate from Vanguard, they serve different strategic roles. One focuses exclusively on the domestic property market, while the other looks across more than 30 international markets to capture global real estate trends.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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