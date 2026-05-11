International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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11.05.2026 13:15:03
VNQI Offers Broad International Real Estate at Low Cost. RWX Takes a Narrower, Pricier Path.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) provides a low-cost, broadly diversified entry into international property markets, while State Street SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:RWX) offers a more concentrated alternative with higher cash positions.International real estate can serve as a potent diversifier, offering exposure to economic cycles and rental markets outside the U.S. These two ETFs aim to capture that potential, but they take different paths toward the same goal. Investors may weigh the massive liquidity and low fees of the Vanguard fund against the specific strategy and smaller footprint of the SPDR fund.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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