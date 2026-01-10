WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
10.01.2026 20:00:01
VNQI vs. HAUZ: These ETFs Offer Investors Exposure to Real Estate Around the World
Both the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) and Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:HAUZ) offer exposure to real estate companies outside the United States, appealing to investors seeking global diversification beyond domestic property markets. This comparison highlights how each fund’s cost, performance, sector mix, and risk profile could matter for those weighing an allocation to international real estate equities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
