International Real Estate PLCShs Aktie
WKN DE: 879384 / ISIN: GB0006970593
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18.03.2026 16:46:53
VNQI vs. RWX: Which International Real Estate ETF Belongs in Your Portfolio?
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) stands out for its lower fees and higher yield, while State Street SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:RWX) offers a more concentrated international property portfolio and a higher recent one-year return.Both VNQI and RWX target the international real estate sector, offering exposure to a wide range of property companies outside the United States. This comparison looks at how these two funds stack up on cost, yield, performance, and portfolio construction to help investors navigate their differences.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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