Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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24.06.2026 14:01:01
VNQI vs. XLRE: Which Real Estate ETF Is Better for Beginner Investors?
Real estate investors often weigh the stability of the domestic market against the growth potential of international properties. The State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLRE) provides concentrated exposure to the largest real estate companies in the S&P 500, while the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) offers broad international diversification across 30 countries.Let’s see how the two stack up for interested investors.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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