Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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28.07.2026 23:42:01
VNQI vs RWR: Which of These Real Estate ETFs Is the Better Buy in 2026?
The State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:RWR) provides concentrated exposure to the domestic real estate market, whereas the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) serves as a broad, low-cost tool for international property diversification.Investors often look to real estate to generate income and protect against inflation, but the geographic focus of a portfolio can drastically alter its risk profile and growth potential. While property cycles in the United States and international markets often move at different speeds due to local economic drivers, these two funds offer distinct strategies for accessing physical assets through the equity markets.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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