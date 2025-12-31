International Aktie
VNQI vs RWX: Broad International Property Exposure or Regional Concentration
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is larger and more affordable, while SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) saw stronger recent performance but comes with a higher fee and less diversification.Both VNQI and RWX aim to give investors broad access to international real estate markets, excluding the U.S. While their mandates overlap, they differ in cost, portfolio makeup, and recent results, making the right fit dependent on investor priorities around yield, diversification, and expenses.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
