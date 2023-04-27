27.04.2023 16:05:11

Vodafone Group Confirms Margherita Della Valle As Group CEO

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) on Thursday confirmed Margherita Della Valle as the new Group Chief Executive. She was appointed interim Group Chief Executive after Nick Read stepped down from the position in December.

In addition to being appointed Group Chief Executive, Margherita Della Valle will also continue as Group Chief Financial Officer until an external search for a new Group Chief Financial Officer is complete.

Margherita Della Valle was appointed Group Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Vodafone Group Plc Board on July 27, 2018. Her previous roles within Vodafone were Deputy Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to 2018, Group Financial Controller, Chief Financial Officer for Vodafone's European region and Chief Financial Officer for Vodafone Italy.

She joined Omnitel Pronto Italia - which later became Vodafone Italy - in 1994 and held various consumer marketing positions in business analytics and customer base management before moving to finance.

In July 2020, Margherita was appointed a non-executive director of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs) 10,80 0,93% Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen