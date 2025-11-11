Vodafone H1 Pre-tax Profit Edges Up; Sees FY26 Profit At Top End Of View; Starts EUR 500 Mln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported Tuesday slightly higher pre-tax profit in its first half of fiscal 2026, while attributable profit declined from last year, despite higher revenues.

Further, for the year 2026, the company now expects to deliver the upper end of adjusted EBITDAaL view of 11.3 billion euros to 11.6 billion euros.

Vodafone added that it commenced a programme to repurchase its ordinary share capital up to a maximum consideration of 500 million euros.

The Board has announced an interim dividend per share of 2.25 eurocents, same as last year. The record date is November 21 and the dividend is payable on February 5, 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects to grow the full year dividend per share by 2.5 percent.

Margherita Della Valle, Group Chief Executive, said, "In the second quarter we saw service revenue accelerating, with good performances in the UK, Türkiye and Africa, and a return to top-line growth in Germany. Based on our stronger performance, we are now expecting to deliver at the upper end of our guidance range for both profit and cash flow, and as our anticipated multi-year growth trajectory is now under way, we are introducing a new progressive dividend policy, with an expected increase of 2.5 percent for this financial year."

In the first half, profit before taxation was 2.113 billion euros, slightly higher than 2.105 billion euros last year.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent fell to 829 million euros from 1.064 billion euros a year ago. Basic earnings per share were 3.38 cents, compared to 3.98 cents a year ago.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were 6.92 cents, compared to last year's 4.84 cents.

Operating profit fell 9.2 percent year-over-year to 2.162 billion euros, with Adjusted EBITDAaL growth offset by higher depreciation and amortisation following the consolidation of Three UK, and lower other income.

Adjusted EBITDAaL grew 5.9 percent to 5.728 billion euros from 5.411 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDAaL increased 6.8 percent on an organic basis.

Total revenue increased 7.3 percent to 19.61 billion euros from prior year's 18.28 billion euros, due to strong service revenue growth and the consolidation of Three UK, partially offset by adverse foreign exchange movements.

