Vodafone Group Aktie

Vodafone Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XD9Z / ISIN: US92857W3088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
11.11.2025 08:58:54

Vodafone H1 Pre-tax Profit Edges Up; Sees FY26 Profit At Top End Of View; Starts EUR 500 Mln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported Tuesday slightly higher pre-tax profit in its first half of fiscal 2026, while attributable profit declined from last year, despite higher revenues.

Further, for the year 2026, the company now expects to deliver the upper end of adjusted EBITDAaL view of 11.3 billion euros to 11.6 billion euros.

Vodafone added that it commenced a programme to repurchase its ordinary share capital up to a maximum consideration of 500 million euros.

The Board has announced an interim dividend per share of 2.25 eurocents, same as last year. The record date is November 21 and the dividend is payable on February 5, 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects to grow the full year dividend per share by 2.5 percent.

Margherita Della Valle, Group Chief Executive, said, "In the second quarter we saw service revenue accelerating, with good performances in the UK, Türkiye and Africa, and a return to top-line growth in Germany. Based on our stronger performance, we are now expecting to deliver at the upper end of our guidance range for both profit and cash flow, and as our anticipated multi-year growth trajectory is now under way, we are introducing a new progressive dividend policy, with an expected increase of 2.5 percent for this financial year."

In the first half, profit before taxation was 2.113 billion euros, slightly higher than 2.105 billion euros last year.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent fell to 829 million euros from 1.064 billion euros a year ago. Basic earnings per share were 3.38 cents, compared to 3.98 cents a year ago.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were 6.92 cents, compared to last year's 4.84 cents.

Operating profit fell 9.2 percent year-over-year to 2.162 billion euros, with Adjusted EBITDAaL growth offset by higher depreciation and amortisation following the consolidation of Three UK, and lower other income.

Adjusted EBITDAaL grew 5.9 percent to 5.728 billion euros from 5.411 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDAaL increased 6.8 percent on an organic basis.

Total revenue increased 7.3 percent to 19.61 billion euros from prior year's 18.28 billion euros, due to strong service revenue growth and the consolidation of Three UK, partially offset by adverse foreign exchange movements.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs) 10,70 8,08% Vodafone Group PLC (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX am Dienstag in Grün -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Sowohl der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Dienstag etwas fester. Der Der US-Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es schließlich in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen