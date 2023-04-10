Vodafone issue ‘now fixed’ after broadband outage hits thousands in UK

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Telecoms company apologises after complaints and says problem was due to an ‘isolated incident’Vodafone has said it has fixed a problem that left thousands of its customers unable to connect to the internet.The mobile operator, which has more than 1 million broadband customers, had been inundated with queries on its Twitter account from users complaining about their broadband connection on Monday morning. Continue reading...