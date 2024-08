Vodafone merger ‘could leave 1m Three customers unable to find cheaper deals’

Unite union makes claim as it calls on CMA to block tie-up that would bring 27m customers under one providerBusiness live – latest updatesA planned £15bn merger between Vodafone and Three UK, which is aimed at creating the UK’s largest mobile phone operator, could leave up to 1 million Three customers unable to choose a cheaper alternative operator, a trade union has claimed.Unite is calling for the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) watchdog to block a planned tie-up between two of the four mobile network operators in the UK that would bring 27 million customers under a single provider. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian