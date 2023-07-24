|
24.07.2023 08:26:49
Vodafone Q1 Revenue Down 4.8%; Names Luka Mucic CFO
(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L), on Monday, reported Q1 total revenue of €10.7 billion, versus €11.3 billion generated a year ago.
Total service revenue declined 4.2% to €9.11 billion from €9.51 billion reported in the prior year period.
Margherita Della Valle, Group Chief Executive, said,"As we progress our plans to transform Vodafone, we have achieved a better service revenue performance across almost all of our markets. We have delivered particularly strong trading in our Business segment and returned to service revenue growth in Europe. Looking ahead, we have taken the first steps of our action plan focused on customers, simplicity and growth, but we have much more still to do."
Further, the company reiterated its FY24 guidance. Adjusted EBITDA for FY is still expected to be about €13.3 billion and adjusted free cash flow of about €3.3 billion.
Also, the company announced the appointment of Luka Mucic as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director of Vodafone, effective from 1 September 2023.
