Vodafone Q3 Revenues Rise; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter total revenue increased 4.3 percent to 11.68 billion euros from last year's 11.20 billion euros. Organic revenue growth was 3.7 percent.

The company said its good third-quarter performance was in line with expectations and that it is on track to meet fiscal 2022 guidance.

In its trading update, the company said service revenue grew 3.1 percent on a reported basis and 2.7 percent organically from last year to 9.65 billion euros with growth in both Europe and Africa.

Service revenue from Germany was 2.94 billion euros, up 0.8 on a reported basis and 1.1 percent organically.

Further, the company reaffirmed its FY22 guidance with adjusted EBITDAaL expected to be between 15.2 billion euros and 15.4 billion euros and adjusted free cash flow of at least 5.3 billion euros.