Vodafone Reaches Agreement With Vi On Ahead Of CLAM Expiry

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc on Wednesday said it has reached a final settlement with Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) under the Contingent Liability Adjustment Mechanism (CLAM), closing all remaining material disputes between the two companies.

The CLAM, established during the 2017 merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, covered pre-merger legal, regulatory and tax liabilities. Vodafone's exposure under the mechanism was originally capped at 83.69 billion Indian rupees and later reduced to 63.94 billion Indian rupees.

Under the agreement, Vodafone will settle the CLAM through a 219 million euros cash payment and by setting aside 3.28 billion Vi shares, equivalent to a 3.03% stake.

However, Vodafone said the settlement results in no net cash outflow, as Vi will offset the 219 million euros against outstanding Vodafone Group service charges. Vodafone currently holds a 16.07% stake in Vi.