|
24.07.2023 13:17:24
Vodafone revenues boosted by price rises as turnaround continues
Quarterly performance exceeds expectations but customer numbers fall in Germany, its biggest marketWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Financial Times Companies
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLCmehr Analysen
|13:55
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13:17
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:27
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.07.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:55
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13:17
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:27
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.07.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:17
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.07.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|15.06.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.12.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.11.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:55
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10:27
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.23
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.06.23
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.06.23
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|0,90
|3,94%