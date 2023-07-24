Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
24.07.2023 13:17:24

Vodafone revenues boosted by price rises as turnaround continues

Quarterly performance exceeds expectations but customer numbers fall in Germany, its biggest marketWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Financial Times Companies

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLCmehr Analysen

13:55 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
13:17 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:27 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.07.23 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.07.23 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vodafone Group PLC 0,90 3,94% Vodafone Group PLC