13.09.2023 09:30:03
Vodafone sold us a broadband upgrade - then cut us off completely
We were tempted to go for full fibre. Three cancelled installations later, our existing service was terminatedVodafone has seemingly disconnected my family from the modern world. In June, after months of emails encouraging me to upgrade my copper-cable broadband service to “full fibre”, I accepted. An installation was arranged. However, the engineer declared he needed authorisation from the network provider Openreach to use local utility poles. A second visit was planned then cancelled on the day for the same reason. A third attempt was scheduled at the end of July. At midnight on that day, Vodafone terminated my existing broadband connection without warning. An Openreach engineer duly attended and ascertained that a trench would need to be dug and a new appointment would have to be made. I therefore asked Vodafone to restore my copper-based service. Vodafone informed me this couldn’t be done and that if I wanted a full fibre service I would have to pay £3,000 for the connection. My wife and I both work from home and this is causing us significant stress. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
