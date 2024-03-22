|
22.03.2024 15:32:40
Vodafone-Three merger could mean higher prices, UK watchdog warns
CMA plans in-depth investigation into deal that would create UK’s largest mobile phone operatorThe planned merger between Vodafone and Three UK, which would create the UK’s largest mobile phone operator, has been referred to an in-depth investigation by the competition regulator.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it intended to refer the deal to a more detailed phase 2 investigation amid concerns that mobile customers could face higher prices and reduced quality. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
