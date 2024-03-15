Vodafone To Sell Italian Unit To Swisscom For EUR 8 Bln; Plans EUR 4 Bln Capital Return

(RTTNews) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced Friday its binding agreement to sell Vodafone Italy to telecom service provider Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) for an enterprise value of 8 billion euros.

The sale is the the final step of the portfolio right-sizing announced in May 2023.

Vodafone now said its reshaped European footprint, with the sale of Vodafone Italy and Vodafone Spain, together with the merger of Vodafone UK and Three UK, will now focus its operations on growing markets.

From the expected upfront cash proceeds of 12 billion euros from transactions in Italy and Spain, the company intends to return 4 billion euros to shareholders through buybacks, as part of its broader capital allocation review.

Vodafone's Italian unit is a mobile network operator with gross assets of 12.4 billion euros. As part of the deal, Vodafone will continue to provide certain services to Swisscom for up to 5 years. The annual charge for the Group Services to be paid by Swisscom for the first year after completion is estimated at around 350 million euros.

The companies are also exploring a closer commercial relationship to enable collaboration across a broad range of areas, beyond Italy.

Vodafone has further agreed to pay Swisscom a break fee of 150 million euros, under certain situations.

Further, the company said the Board's intention is to maintain the final FY24 dividend in line with the prior year at 4.5c per share. Following the right-sizing of the portfolio as a result of the sale of Vodafone Spain, the Board has determined to adopt a new rebased dividend from FY25 onwards.

The Board is targeting a dividend of 4.5c per share for FY25, with an ambition to grow it over time.

The Board has approved the capital return through share buybacks of up to 2.0 billion euros of proceeds from the sale of Vodafone Spain. This is expected to commence following completion of the sale of Vodafone Spain.

The Board anticipates the opportunity for further share buybacks of up to 2.0 billion euros upon completion of the sale of Vodafone Italy.

It is expected that the total return to shareholders for fiscal 2025 will be up to 3.1 billion euros, representing 1.1 billion euros in ordinary dividend payments and up to 2.0 billion euros in share buybacks.

The company also said that it is changing organisation structure as well as the structure of the Vodafone Group Executive Committee from April 1. In this context, Philippe Rogge will step down from his position as CEO Vodafone Germany and will leave Vodafone.