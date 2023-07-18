Vodafone Updates On Co-Control Partnership For Vantage Towers

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc, in an update on co-control partnership for Vantage Towers, said that it will receive further proceeds of 500 million euros, taking total net proceeds to 5.4 billion euros and Consortium's ownership in Oak Holdings GmbH to 40%.

The Consortium consists of long-term infrastructure investors led by Global Infrastructure Partners and KKR.

Vodafone has agreed with the Consortium a further six month window to acquire additional shares in Oak Holdings at the same price, up to a maximum of 50% ownership, by the end of 2023.

Vodafone noted that its twelve-month option to pursue a sell-down to a 50% ownership stake in Oak Holdings outside of lock-up provisions and other restrictions will now commence on 1 January 2024.