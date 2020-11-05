Vodori Announces Appointment of Lesly Marban to its Board of Advisors

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodori, creator of cloud-based software that revolutionizes how life science companies get regulated content to market, today announced that Lesly Marban, Founder and Principal at Diberin Solutions and Faculty Member at MATTER , joins Vodori's Board of Advisors.

Marban founded Diberin Solutions to empower healthcare startups to accelerate their growth, scale their brands and become more efficient. At MATTER, she is part of the faculty that helps member start-up companies, healthcare entrepreneurs and scientists accelerate innovation, advance care and improve lives.

"We are pleased to welcome Lesly as a trusted advisor to Vodori," said Scott Rovegno, Vodori Founder and CEO. "Lesly has deep expertise in the commercialization of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. She is a perfect match for Vodori since our Pepper Cloud product suite is designed specifically for life science companies that are commercialized or preparing for commercialization. Lesly's industry expertise enables her to advocate for our customers' needs and help us grow our product portfolio to best meet those needs. With her addition, the board of advisors increases in both expertise and diversity."

"Life science companies are always looking for ways to improve operational efficiency so they can get their life-saving drugs and devices to market quickly," said Lesly Marban. "I am looking forward to working with the team at Vodori because they not only understand this, they deliver on it. Beyond providing purpose-built software solutions, Vodori creates real value for their customers through their knowledgeable team of industry experts that provide implementation services, helping customers optimize their internal processes."

Learn more at www.vodori.com .

About Vodori

Vodori is the creator of the Pepper Cloud Product Suite: modern, cloud-based software that revolutionizes how life science companies review, approve, and distribute regulated content. The Pepper Cloud Product Suite, which includes Pepper Flow, Pepper Folio, and Pepper Flow Digital Review, is used by thousands of life science professionals in more than 35 countries worldwide. Vodori is committed to excellence in product usability and providing world-class customer service. For more information, visit vodori.com .

