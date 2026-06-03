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03.06.2026 08:25:42
Voestalpine FY Profit Rises; Issues Outlook
(RTTNews) - voestalpine (VAS.DE, VOES.VI) reported that its fiscal year profit after tax, before deduction of non-controlling interest, improved to 424 million euros from 179 million euros, prior year. The operating result or EBITDA rose to 1.5 billion euros from 1.3 billion euros. The Group increased its profit from operations or EBIT by 59% to 724 million euros. Revenue in the business year 2025/26 fell by 4.3% year-on-year, to 15.1 billion euros from 15.7 billion euros.
The Management Board of voestalpine AG expects EBITDA for the 2026/27 business year to range between 1.60 and 1.85 billion euros. Subject to the approval of the AGM, a dividend of 0.75 euros per share will be distributed to shareholders.
At last close, voestalpine shares were trading at 45.76 euros.
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