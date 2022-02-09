Voestalpine Posts 9-month Profit, Revenue Up 36.7%

(RTTNews) - Voestalpine (VLPNY.PK), Austrian steel-based technology and capital goods company, on Wednesday posted a profit after tax of 698 million euros for the nine months, compared to a loss of 159 million euros last year. On a per share basis, earnings were 3.81 euros versus 0.86 euros loss last year.

Year-to-date, the Group's profit before tax was 893 million euros, while it was a loss of 210 million euros last year.

The Group said its EBITDA for the period skyrocketed 126.4 percent year over year to 1.5 billion euros from last year's 683 million euros, and EBITDA margin was 14.2 percent versus 8.6 percent last year.

For nine months, revenues grew 36.7 percent to 10.9 billion euros from 8 billion euros a year ago.

Looking ahead, the Group said, "expects EBITDA for the business year 2021/22 to reach the upper end of the previously communicated range and thus a number up to EUR 2,200 million."