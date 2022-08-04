Voestalpine Q1 Profit Surges; Updates FY22 View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Voestalpine Group (VLPNY.PK), an Austrian steel-based technology and capital goods company, reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit before tax surged to 670 million euros from last year's 311 million euros.

Profit after tax grew to 615 million euros from 259 million euros a year ago. EBITDA soared 68.5 percent to 879 million euros from 522 million euros last year.

Revenue grew 37.7 percent to 4.6 billion euros from prior year's 3.4 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company expects EBITDA of about 2 billion euros. The company previously expected full-year EBITDA of between 1.8 billion euros and 2.0 billion euros.

The company said it cannot assume a continuation of its earning performance for the remainder of the year due to the dampening sentiment, despite the high amount of order backlogs at the moment.

voestalpine expects a significant cooling of the economy in the second half, with the corresponding impact on the company's earnings.

In Vienna, voestalpine shares were losing around 4 percent to trade at 21.02.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com