Voestalpine To Sell 80% Shares Of Texas Plant To ArcelorMittal

(RTTNews) - Voestalpine AG (VLPNY.PK), an Austrian steel-based technology group, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal with the steel major ArcelorMittal to sell 80 percent of its stake in Voestalpine Texas Holding LLC, a hot briquetted iron or HBI direct reduction plant in Corpus Christi with an annual production capacity of around two million tons.

The company said, "Taking into account the expected debt development of voestalpine Texas as of today, the transaction will lead to a cash inflow in the amount of the equity value for 80% of the shares in voestalpine Texas of approximately EUR 610 million (approximately USD 680 million) at closing and thus to a significant reduction of the net financial debt of the voestalpine Group."

Profit from the transaction, scheduled to close in two to three months, is expected to be about 280 million euros.

Voestalpine Texas will be reported as a discontinued operation in the 2021-22 financial report.

Part of Voestalpine's further shareholding in its American plant is a long-term supply deal of 420,000 tons per year of the HBI produced in Corpus Christi.

This provides the basis for further decarbonization of the steel production in Linz and Donawitz. In addition, the move with ArcelorMittal reduces the spot market risk for the quantities not required by voestalpine.

On April 11, Voestalpine had announced that it was in advance talks to sell the stake of its plant in Texas, saying it needs only part of the hot briquetted iron (HBI) production capacities in Texas for its use.

Looking ahead, despite the latest transaction, the Austrian firm said the outlook for the financial year 2021-22 will be raised from an EBITDA of previously up to 2.2 billion euros to slightly below 2.3 billion euros.