Voice Picking Solution Market Size Worth $3.0 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global voice picking solution market size is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The number of warehouses and distribution centers operating across the world is increasing rapidly in line with the growing online groceries sales; policies, such as next-day delivery, being pursued by retailers; and the subsequent growth of the eCommerce and retail industries. As a result, organizations are aggressively adopting various solutions, such as voice picking solutions, to meet the customers' requirements. Changing consumer behavior and the growing emphasis on customer satisfaction is also prompting enterprises to opt for a voice picking solution.

Key suggestions from the report:

The software segment dominated the voice picking solution market in 2018 as large e-commerce companies emphasized on speeding up product delivery and realizing a higher return on investment

Benefits, such as increase worker satisfaction, enhanced customer service levels, and higher throughput, associated with voice-directed solutions are driving the market growth

Several retail companies and manufacturing and distribution companies are deploying a voice picking solution to reduce the cost of operations and augment the profitability

The Asia Pacific regional market has been gaining traction over the past few years in line with the growing emphasis on enhancing the efficiency of the warehouses in the region

Key players in the market include Bastian Solutions, Inc.; Dematic; Ehrhardt + Partner Solutions Limited; Honeywell International Inc.; Ivanti; Lucas Systems; Voiteq; Voxware; Zebra Technologies Corp.; and ZETES, among others.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Voice Picking Solution Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Industry Vertical (Food & Beverage, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Logistics & Transportation, Automotive), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/voice-picking-solution-market

Companies operating in several industry verticals are implementing some or the other kind of voice picking solution to enhance their warehouse operations. A voice picking solution is particularly used to assist in the picking process, among other tasks. It can also be integrated with RF scanning to overhaul the entire process. A typical can work efficiently even in the noisiest warehouse environments. Moreover, it is also offered with software to support multiple languages, thereby eliminating the communication barrier. Such a flexible nature is widening the application portfolio of these solutions to cover diverse industry verticals, including transportation & logistics, retail, and food & beverage, among others.

A voice picking solution can facilitate real-time communication between the warehouse management system and the distribution system. The use of voice-based technology can particularly help distribution centers in improving accuracy and productivity, reducing employee training time, and subsequently optimizing the warehouse operations. As such, a voice picking solution can help warehouses in augmenting revenues, increasing the number of customers served, and managing the inventory efficiently. All these factors are expected to contribute significantly to encourage the adoption of voice picking solutions and drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global voice picking solution market based on component, industry vertical, and region:

Voice Picking Solution Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Software



On-Premise





Cloud



Services



Training





Consulting





Implementation & Integration





Maintenance & Support

Voice Picking Solution Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Food & Beverage



Retail & E-commerce



Healthcare & Pharmaceutical



Logistics & Transportation



Automotive



Others

Voice Picking Solution Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

