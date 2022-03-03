Voices Announces 2021 Voicey Award Winners

LONDON, ON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voices, the #1 audio services marketplace, has announced the winners of the 2021 Voicey Awards, which serve to recognize talented voice actors who are dedicated and at the top of their game. These annual awards are unique in that there are no judges or entry fees and the objective results are determined by data, including platform activity and community engagement.

"We're committed to celebrating and recognizing the successes of our talented community of voice actors year-round, but the Voicey Awards are an opportunity to publicly honor some of the top achievers on the Voices platform and acknowledge their passion, hard work, and dedication to their craft," shares David Ciccarelli , Founder and CEO of Voices. "We take immense pride in the excellent quality of talent available on our marketplace and hope that these skilled voice actors are proud of their accomplishments, too."

The 2021 Voicey Awards include the Top Five Awards—the "mosts'' and the "bests'' on the platform—and the Category Awards, which serve to highlight voice talent who excelled in specific categories. The winners were featured in a social media campaign via Voices' social platforms, and the full list is below:

Top Five Awards

Most Favorited Demo of the Year: Gloriel Taylor

Best New Demo of the Year: Allyson Briggs

Best Demo of the Year: Chris Roman

Best Female Voice Actor of the Year: Rachael West

Best Male Voice Actor of the Year: David Kaplan

Category Awards

Animation: Rachael West

Audiobooks: Annabel Giles

Business: Rachael West

Documentaries: Rachael West & Elizabeth Saydah

Educational: Rachael West

Internet Ad: Ethan Gabriel

Internet Video: Rachael West

Movie Trailers: Louise Saint-Claire

Podcasting: Cynthia de Pando

Radio: Rachael West

Telephone: LM Floyd

Television: John Q Kubin

Video games: Madison Brunoehler

Voice Assistant: Justin Bott

The full list can also be viewed here: https://www.voices.com/community/voicey-awards

