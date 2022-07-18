Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 13:00:00

Voices Launches the Project Marketplace™, A Faster Way to Hire on the Platform

LONDON, ON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voices, the #1 voice marketplace, is pleased to introduce Project Marketplace™, a new way for clients to discover and hire voice talent.

Project Marketplace is a new way talent can earn money on Voices. (CNW Group/Voices.com)

Project Marketplace will provide creative directors, agencies, casting directors, video producers, video and content producers with another way to hire talent, discover new voices, and create relationships on Voices.

"Today we're excited to bring our vision to life by launch an ecommerce-like store allowing talent to list services available for hire, at preset prices. We're pleased to announce that we're launching Project Marketplace, a new way for clients to buy voice over projects," says David Ciccarelli, Founder and CEO of Voices.

Project Marketplace provides clients three major advantages:
  • Less Back and Forth: The back and forth of auditioning is completely eliminated creating a quicker, easier hiring process.
  • Eliminate Uncertainty: Projects are predefined packages of work with upfront prices and timelines. Skip the guesswork and purchase with confidence knowing exactly what you'll receive.
  • Hire Instantly: You can buy a project instantly and then the talent gets to work. All you have to do is download your files when the project is complete.

    • Several other features such as project listings, customization of project packages, set prices are available through this product launch.

    "Project Marketplace is the culmination of years of work and it's my hope you'll find this new way to hire, and new way to earn, one of our best innovations yet," Ciccarelli added.

    Want to Learn More?

    For more help getting your projects set up, check out the Project Marketplace Guide or the Creating Projects on Voices video.

    About Voices

    Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voices-launches-the-project-marketplace-a-faster-way-to-hire-on-the-platform-301585157.html

    SOURCE Voices.com

