18.07.2022 13:00:00
Voices Launches the Project Marketplace™, A Faster Way to Hire on the Platform
LONDON, ON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voices, the #1 voice marketplace, is pleased to introduce Project Marketplace™, a new way for clients to discover and hire voice talent.
Project Marketplace will provide creative directors, agencies, casting directors, video producers, video and content producers with another way to hire talent, discover new voices, and create relationships on Voices.
"Today we're excited to bring our vision to life by launch an ecommerce-like store allowing talent to list services available for hire, at preset prices. We're pleased to announce that we're launching Project Marketplace, a new way for clients to buy voice over projects," says David Ciccarelli, Founder and CEO of Voices.Project Marketplace provides clients three major advantages:
Several other features such as project listings, customization of project packages, set prices are available through this product launch.
"Project Marketplace is the culmination of years of work and it's my hope you'll find this new way to hire, and new way to earn, one of our best innovations yet," Ciccarelli added.Want to Learn More?
For more help getting your projects set up, check out the Project Marketplace Guide or the Creating Projects on Voices video.About Voices
Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voices-launches-the-project-marketplace-a-faster-way-to-hire-on-the-platform-301585157.html
SOURCE Voices.com
